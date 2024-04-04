Watch Now
This truck's driver killed a motorcyclist and needs to be found, troopers say

On Thursday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shared a clearer picture of the truck in question. There's now a $5,000 reward in this case, too.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 14:37:09-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — There's now an increased reward for tips leading to the driver accused of killing a motorcyclist and seriously injuring the victim's girlfriend in Lehigh Acres.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says Thursday that they're now offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of 54-year-old John Vanwy.

RELATED: Lehigh Acres mourns hit-and-run victim as police release new video of suspect

The Florida Highway Patrol says that Vanwy and his girlfriend were riding their motorcycle on the evening of March 28th when the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra truck struck the couple near Rena Avenue and 40th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers say the driver did not stop.

Crime Stoppers says video shows the driver of the truck getting out, looking around his vehicle with a flashlight, and eventually leaving the scene.

FHP has also released this clearer picture of the truck they're searching for in this incident.

No 911 call was made, investigators say.

Anyone with any information on the location of the truck, and the identity and whereabouts of the driver, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

