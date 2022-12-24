Lehigh Acres family steps up, opens up for foster children

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Walkers live in a modest home in Lehigh Acres but it's an efficient space, one with the markings of children who have grown up or still with plenty of years to grow.

The house is one full of love, from toys to children's books to clothing.

Now on five years of living in Southwest Florida after moving from the West Palm Beach area, Dyecol and Taneasha Walker offer ministry at the Word of Life Open Bible Church, just a few blocks from their home. Those Sundays and Wednesday nights focus on leading others in worship.

All of their other hours are focused on children.

The Walkers already have a grown son but their heart has stayed as open as a church on a Sunday morning, having fostered twelve children over the last four years. They also adopted a girl, who is now 11.

"They're the ones who really make the house a home," said Taneasha of the constant presence of children.

Right now, that presence is wrapped up in a five-month-old girl the Walkers are fostering. (Note: out of privacy standards, we are not naming the little girl nor showing her face in this story).

The baby bounces on Taneasha's knee during our interview, each of their soothing voices satisfying the other with that familiar bond.

"It is always a work in progress for each child because each child is different and their home situation is different as well," said Dyecol Walker, who comes across with the love of a father and the measured patience of a pastor.

The goal is for a foster child to stay with a family for up to a year with the end goal to reunite the child with their biological family. Sometimes it takes less than a year.

Sometimes it just never happens.

The Children's Network of Southwest Florida oversees the placement and care of foster children throughout five counties: Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades.

A CNSWFL report shows the group served 1,875 children in its July 2022 report. Broken down by age group, 46 percent of these children are up to age 6, 77 percent are up to age 13.

Program Director Lori Fiege notes the surge in population in Southwest Florida could open more doors, more homes and more hearts. "If you've got older people, people who might be empty nesters, people who have the space," said Fiege.

Fiege said, in July, 81 children are still in group homes throughout the five counties it serves. For people who are curious in fostering a child, there are requirements, of course, but much of the initiative comes from the potential parent.

"It just, basically, depends on 'are you physically able to?' and, as long. as you're healthy, there is no age that you cannot foster," said Fiege.

The Walker home is full of that visual stimulation for a five-month-old, from the toys and vibrant colors all over. Yet the heart for a foster parent must be resilient to balance out being tender for the moment of welcoming in a child but knowing the goal is to, hopefully, give them back to a biological family where the situation has improved. "It is always painful, even for us, because we do not have a big home," said Dyecol. "Because of that, we are limited in terms of how many children we are able to take so, when we get a call to take a child and we can't do it, it brings a pain to our heart."Even with that, any parent can also close their eyes for a moment and think of those unforgettable times — when a child walks in, their steps light on the floor and their words full of wonder.

"They come in and they have such stories from school," said Taneasha. " They have so much love to give you. We were talking about how we have love to give them but they have so much love and, once you show them this love, they'll do anything for you."