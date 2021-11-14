Lee Health hosts a kids vaccine clinic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health wants to help get more Southwest Florida kids vaccinated, so they are kicking off their month-long vaccine clinics for kids.

Kids over the age of 5 were able to get their Pfizer vaccine.

Pediatric nurses and kids administered the vaccines were even given the Pain Ease spray to help with the discomfort of the vaccine.

Parents and kids lined up for their vaccine early Saturday morning.

"The event was to start at nine and we had a line already. We were really excited to see the community turn out. I think we all have been patiently waiting for the approval of 5 and over," Alyssa Bostwick, the Chief Nursing and Operations Executive at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, said.

Just this week, Lee Health got its hands on the doses for 5 to 11-year-olds.

