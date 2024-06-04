Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Lee County

If you live in Lee County, here are specific things you should know as we head into hurricane season.
LEE COUNTY
WFTX
LEE COUNTY
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Lee County.

STAY INFORMED:

Lee County residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertLee, Lee County's new Emergency Mass Notification System. (AlertLee replaces the CodeRed system which the County previously used to notify residents and business of emergencies.)

The AlertLee system enhances officials' ability to quickly communicate with the public and provide critical and time-sensitive information for emergencies such as hurricanes, wild fires, evacuations and missing persons. By registering for AlertLee, you can receive alerts via cell phone by voice or text, email addresses, home phone, business phone and more.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

Evacuation zones are labeled A through E in Lee County. (They are NOT the same as FEMA flood zones.) Know your zone by clicking here.

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

LIST OF EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Once evacuation orders are issued, emergency shelters will open. Here is a list of emergency shelters for Lee County, but keep in mind NOT ALL shelters may be open, so be sure to double check LeeEoc.gov for which shelters are actively open. Also, ALL Lee County shelters ARE PET FRIENDLY!

TRANSPORTATION TO EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

If you need assistance with transportation to an emergency shelter, you MUST pre-register. Applications will not be processed once Lee County is in the 5-day forecast cone. The direct line for special needs sheltering requests is 239-533-0640.

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTERS:

If you are medically dependent and require electricity to operate a life-saving device such as oxygen or dialysis, PRE-REGISTER HERE, so that you have space in a shelter that will maintain power. Click to the link above to register or call the direct line for special needs sheltering requests, 239-533-0640.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Lee County Emergency Preparedness Guide for 2024.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2024 STORM NAMES

AlbertoLeslie
BerylMilton
ChrisNadine
DebbyOscar
ErnestoPatty
FrancineRafael
GordonSara
HeleneTony
IsaacValerie
JoyceWilliam
KirkUnnamed Storm

HURRICANE TERMS

Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds