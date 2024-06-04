HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Lee County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Lee County.

STAY INFORMED:

Lee County residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertLee, Lee County's new Emergency Mass Notification System. (AlertLee replaces the CodeRed system which the County previously used to notify residents and business of emergencies.)

The AlertLee system enhances officials' ability to quickly communicate with the public and provide critical and time-sensitive information for emergencies such as hurricanes, wild fires, evacuations and missing persons. By registering for AlertLee, you can receive alerts via cell phone by voice or text, email addresses, home phone, business phone and more.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

Evacuation zones are labeled A through E in Lee County. (They are NOT the same as FEMA flood zones.) Know your zone by clicking here.

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

LIST OF EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Once evacuation orders are issued, emergency shelters will open. Here is a list of emergency shelters for Lee County, but keep in mind NOT ALL shelters may be open, so be sure to double check LeeEoc.gov for which shelters are actively open. Also, ALL Lee County shelters ARE PET FRIENDLY!

TRANSPORTATION TO EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

If you need assistance with transportation to an emergency shelter, you MUST pre-register. Applications will not be processed once Lee County is in the 5-day forecast cone. The direct line for special needs sheltering requests is 239-533-0640.

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTERS:

If you are medically dependent and require electricity to operate a life-saving device such as oxygen or dialysis, PRE-REGISTER HERE, so that you have space in a shelter that will maintain power. Click to the link above to register or call the direct line for special needs sheltering requests, 239-533-0640.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Lee County Emergency Preparedness Guide for 2024.



