HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Hendry County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Hendry County.

STAY INFORMED:

Hendry County residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert-Hendry, Hendry County's Emergency Alert Program. This system enables Hendry County officials to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

You can sign up by clicking the link above or text "HENDRYFLA" to 888777 to sign up for only Emergency Notifications.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

If you live near water, then you may be in an Evacuation Zone. Be sure to know that zone should an evacuation be ordered for you.

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Hendry County evacuation shelters should be a last resort. If it is safe, stay with family and friends or shelter in place at home. Know your home and vulnerability.

Not all listed shelters will not be open for every storm. Local radio and television stations will announce which shelters are open.

PRIMARY SHELTERS:

LaBelle Middle School-8000 E. Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL

Clewiston High School - 1501 S. Francisco Street, Clewiston, FL

Pioneer Community Center - 910 Panama Avenue, Clewiston, FL

SECONDARY SHELTERS (to be opened if warranted):

Country Oaks Elementary School - 2052 Eucalyptus Dr. NW, LaBelle, FL

Clewiston Middle School - 601 E. Pasadena Avenue, Clewiston, FL

LaBelle High School - 4050 E. Cowboy Way, LaBelle

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTER:

Hendry and Glades County residents with qualifying special/medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a Special Needs person. A Special Needs Shelter (SpNS) is for "someone who during periods of evacuation or emergency, requires sheltering assistance, due to physical impairment, mental impairment, cognitive impairment or sensory disabilities.”

It is important to apply in advance for this program so, if qualified, you will be on the county’s registry for sheltering at a Special Needs Evacuation Shelter during a disaster.

That shelter is located at:

LJ Nobles Senior Center - 475 East Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL (Just East of the LaBelle Airport)

PETS AND LIVESTOCK:

You are encouraged to find a place ahead of time for your pets, perhaps with a friend or family member out of harm's way. As a last resort, you can take your pets with you to an emergency shelter. All of Hendry County’s evacuation shelters are PET-FRIENDLY, but you must have supplies for your pets.

When you know there is a storm coming, it's best to prepare everything you possibly can to reduce the amount of property damage to your farm and reduce the chance of injury to your livestock or pets. Hendry County offers several tips on how to prepare your livestock whether you're staying or need to leave.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Hendry County Emergency Management All Hazards Guide for 2024.



