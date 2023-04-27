We know it’s shaping up to be a pretty busy graduation season for students in our area, and their parents, too!

You’ve worked hard! You deserve recognition.

FOX 4 News wants to do our part to congratulate all students preparing to take the next step in their lives.

We're calling it our Senior Spotlight!

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT SUBMISSION Submit a picture of the upcoming graduate in your life, and tell us why you’re proud of them.

Name * First Name Last Name

E-mail example@example.com

Upload File

Comments

Submit Form

Should be Empty:

We're working to get as many as we can on FOX 4 News.

Congratulations, Class of 2023!

Note: By submitting a photo, you are consenting to its publication by WFTX and its affiliates on any platform and are acknowledging that either you own the rights to license the photo to WFTX and its affiliates or have obtained the rights to share the photo. Professional photographs will not be accepted.

