More Money For Trash: FEMA Approves $51M more for Ian Debris Removal

More money to get rid of the boat parts, washers, kitchen appliances, dressers and anything else still lingering after Hurricane Ian.

On Monday morning, FEMA announced more than $51.4 million dollars in additional money to reimburse Lee County for debris removal costs after Hurricane Ian in late 2022.

For people driving along the main coastal roads, like Estero Boulevard, San Carlos Boulevard and, on Bonita Beach, Hickory Boulevard, so many items still fill the open space and the mangroves.

FEMA reports the removal of debris includes:

- 2 million cubic yards of vegetative debris

- 1.25 million cubic yards of "hurricane-generated" debris

- 217 tons of hazardous materials removed from roads and public property

