FEMA personnel begin canvassing hurricane damages in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, FL — Personnel with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have started canvasing the most impacted areas of Collier County to assess damage and offer assistance, as stated in a FEMA press release.

According to the FEMA website, FEMA personnel working in hurricane impacted areas are required to carry official photo identification.

Additionally, FEMA cannot seize your property or land. Applying for disaster assistance does not grant FEMA or the federal government authority or ownership of your property or land.

FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections, or help in filling out applications. Don't believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

When applying for disaster assistance, a FEMA inspector may be sent to verify the damage to your home. This is one of many factors reviewed to determine what kind of disaster assistance you may be eligible for. If the results of the inspection deem your home uninhabitable, that information is only used to determine the amount of FEMA assistance you may receive to make your home safe, sanitary, and functional.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report and visit myfloridalegal.com.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834.Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4[x.com] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.