The Scripps Howard Fund donates $25,000 to David Lawrence Centers

NAPLES, Fla. — The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given goes directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of the impactful organizations that will play such an essential role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Monday, FOX 4 presented a check to the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health.

For more than 50 years, David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health (DLC) has centered around providing life-saving and life-changing behavioral health care services to all those in need.

You can still help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission to rebuild Southwest Florida by visiting fox4now.com/gives or texting FOX4 to 50155.