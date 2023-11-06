FORT MYERS | Armed robbery in downtown Fort Myers raises safety concerns during season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police confirm downtown Fort Myers saw an armed robbery in the pedestrian courtyard behind numerous restaurants and clubs.

The Fort Myers Police Department says the robbery took place at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, about closing time for the nearby restaurants and bars. FMPD identified the suspect as a woman named Keyanna Corker, 27. Police say Corker pulled a gun on someone she knows and took their phone and wallet.

FOX 4 spoke to businesses that said it’s unusual for something like that to happen here. Yet, people visiting downtown told us now that season is starting and more people will be out at night, this is definitely something to think about.

“It’s a little shocking and concerning. I usually feel pretty safe around this area,” one person, who wanted to stay anonymous, told FOX 4.

Another resident shared their concern, saying, “Any kind of crime that goes on down here, of course, if we're residents of Fort Myers, that would definitely be a concern of ours.”

With many events drawing large crowds to the downtown area, some people believe that although they feel FMPD does an excellent job at keeping the area safe, they would appreciate seeing increased security during peak hours.

"You've got families that are having late dinners and going in and out. A little more security never does any harm - just having more people out there looking out for us,” another person told FOX 4.

Efforts to reach the Fort Myers Police Department for a comment on increased security measures were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

In response to the robbery, a person downtown encouraged others to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. "I'd like to see the residents here be open about what they see too, and not hesitant to let officials know about anything that they see," they said.

Fort Myers police are actively searching for Keyanna Corker, the suspect in this case. If you have any information that can help find her, please call the police or contact CrimeStoppers.