Punta Gorda man surprises wife with $1 million winning scratch-off ticket on Mother's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man claimed a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game and shared the good news with his wife for Mother's Day.

Martin Sullivan, 56, says he sent a picture of the winning Scratch-Off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner. "She didn’t believe that I won $1 million. She thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day! She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

Sullivan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Blvd., in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CASH CLUB features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

The Mega Millions climbs to an estimated $430 million!!

The jackpot drawing is TONIGHT!