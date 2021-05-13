Watch
Mega Millions climbs to estimated $430 million

Posted at 11:53 AM, May 13, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

The jackpot drawing, for Friday, May 14th, is worth an estimated $430 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $291.1 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

