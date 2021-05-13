Mega Millions climbs to estimated $430 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game continues to grow.

The jackpot drawing, for Friday, May 14th, is worth an estimated $430 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $291.1 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

MEGA MILLIONS | The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $430 million. Watch the drawing live Friday night on FOX 4

POWERBALL |The PowerBall jackpot is currently $183 million. Watch the drawing live Saturday night on FOX 4