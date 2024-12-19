NAPLES, Fla. — The city’s newest sports sensation, FC Naples, made a grand debut Wednesday night - not with a game, but with an unforgettable fashion show at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Watch full story here:

FIRST LOOK: FC Naples unveils highly anticipated uniform

As the first-ever look at the team's official uniform hit the runway, it was clear: South West Florida is ready for their first professional soccer team.

Despite FC Naples being a team that doesn’t yet have all it’s players and has yet to play a single game, the event proved that their fan base is already alive and kicking. Close to 400 attendees lined the runway, eager for a glimpse at the sleek and stylish kit that will soon represent the city on the professional soccer field.

"This uniform is beautiful," said Matt Polane, the team's head coach. "It really embodies the essence of Naples. It’s classy, it’s professional, and it’s something we can all be proud of."

The design process for the jersey, according to FC Naples CEO Bob Moreno, was built on community feedback. "We wanted to make sure we understood what the people of Naples wanted," he explained. "We didn’t want to come in and impose a name or a brand. We listened to the community’s input on what they wanted from their team’s colors and crest."

The results seem to have struck a chord. Fans were quick to praise the kit for its modern yet timeless design. "It’s got a sleek cut, and it feels perfect for Naples," said local resident Wade Ellis, a passionate supporter of the team. "You could easily wear it out to dinner, and it breathes really well—especially with our hot weather."

Ellis was one of many who lined up to purchase the new uniform, and they weren’t the only ones eager to grab a piece of the action. Fans had the opportunity to buy the jerseys at the event, but they had to act fast—Ellis mentioned that his son had already snagged his, and excitement was high among early shoppers.

"They’re selling out fast," Ellis added. "My son is absolutely thrilled with his."

For the team’s head coach, seeing the community's positive reaction to the uniform was a moment of pride. "It’s exciting for us to finally see the first jersey that will represent the professional team we’ve been building for Naples," Polane said.

FC Naples, who will play their inaugural game on March 8th at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, is gearing up for what promises to be a historic season for the city. And based on the turnout and enthusiasm at Wednesday’s event, it’s clear that Naples is ready to support its new team every step of the way.

