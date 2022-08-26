Less than 30% of Collier County voters went to polls on primary day

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday declared its primary results certified.

39,972 ballots cast by mail

11,166 ballots cast in early voting

22,989 ballots cast on Election Day

12 ballots cast provisionally

Of the 249,758 eligible voters in Collier County, 74,139 people cast a ballot, or just 29.7%.

The Canvassing Board will conduct a manual edit of the election on Aug. 30.

According to the elections office, the audit requires that the board randomly select a race and precinct to be audited.

At a meeting Friday, the Canvassing Board randomly selected the Hideaway Beach District Tax and Bond Referendum for Precinct 190.

