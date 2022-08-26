Less than 30% of Collier County voters went to polls on primary day

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday declared its primary results certified.
- 39,972 ballots cast by mail
- 11,166 ballots cast in early voting
- 22,989 ballots cast on Election Day
- 12 ballots cast provisionally
Of the 249,758 eligible voters in Collier County, 74,139 people cast a ballot, or just 29.7%.
The Canvassing Board will conduct a manual edit of the election on Aug. 30.
According to the elections office, the audit requires that the board randomly select a race and precinct to be audited.
At a meeting Friday, the Canvassing Board randomly selected the Hideaway Beach District Tax and Bond Referendum for Precinct 190.