Less than 30% of Collier County voters went to polls on primary day

Results certified, to be audited Aug. 30
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 26, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday declared its primary results certified.

  • 39,972 ballots cast by mail
  • 11,166 ballots cast in early voting
  • 22,989 ballots cast on Election Day
  • 12 ballots cast provisionally

Of the 249,758 eligible voters in Collier County, 74,139 people cast a ballot, or just 29.7%.

The Canvassing Board will conduct a manual edit of the election on Aug. 30.

According to the elections office, the audit requires that the board randomly select a race and precinct to be audited.

At a meeting Friday, the Canvassing Board randomly selected the Hideaway Beach District Tax and Bond Referendum for Precinct 190.

