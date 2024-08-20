SWFL VOTES: Live updates on primary races in your community

CAPE CORAL, Fla — From school board races to selecting the candidates for US Senate, Southwest Florida voters will make several important decisions when they go to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday.

We will update this blog all day long. And you can find elections results for every race here, after the polls close at 7 pm.

——UPDATE 9:30 AM——

The future of East Lee County

Few primary races offer such a stark difference in vision for the future, as the Lee County Board of Commissioners District 5 match-up. About a month ago our Buckingham Community Correspondent, Ella Rhoades, met with both Mike Greenwell and Amanda Cochran to talk about growth.

Lee County District 5's future? Commissioners race could decide

——UPDATE 8:25 AM——

Going to vote? Here is what you need:



Go to your assigned precinct

Bring a photo ID with your signature. These forms of ID are valid

Vote by mail ballots can not be returned to election day polling locations, they must be returned to your county elections office

——UPDATE 7:50 AM——

The "Million Dollar Florida House Race"

Yvette Benarroch and Councilman Greg Folley are facing off in the Republican primary of the District 81 Florida House race. It covers Marco Island and parts of Naples. Together, they have raised almost $900,000 for the race. In comparison, the candidates in the District 76 Florida House race, which covers parts of Charlotte and Lee Counties, have raised less than $125,000. And yet, as Naples Community Correspondent, Mahmound Bennett, found earlier this month, Benarroch and Folley agree on pretty much everything.

Greg Folley vs. Yvette Benarroch: What sets them apart in the FL House District 81 race?

——UPDATE 7:05 AM——

Polls open

Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Alex Orenczuk, was at the Cape Coral Library polling place when the polls opened. He reported people were there waiting in line for the doors to open. This is one of the largest precincts in Lee County.

Polls open in Cape Coral

Use our interactive election mapping tool to monitor state and federal race results