Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsElections Local

Actions

Lee County voters make school board picks, approve superintendent referendum

LEESCHOLYT.png
WFTX
LEESCHOLYT.png
Posted at 8:23 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 08:25:38-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In addition to voting for three school board positions Tuesday, Lee County residents were asked to decide if school superintendents should be chosen by election in the future.

That decision was "yes," with the referendum passing with 62% of the vote. With voter approval, 2024 will see the first Lee County School Superintendent race on the ballot.

Until now, the position was appointed by the school board. Dr. Christopher Bernier was most recently selected to the post following a multi-stage interview process.

Three school board seats were up for grabs on the ballot:

Poster image (1).jpg

District 1 featured a battle between two newcomers, Sam Fisher and Kathy Fanny.

Fisher, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, narrowly edged out Fanny, a retired teacher, 52% to 48%.

He says he wants board members to listen more closely to parents and be more transparent when it comes to budget issues.

Poster image.jpg

In District 4, which covers central and North Fort Myers along with eastern Cape Coral, board chair Debbie Jordan clinched 56% of the vote over opponent Dan Severson.

Jordan was endorsed by Charlie Crist, who lost his gubernatorial bid Tuesday night to DeSantis.

jada.png

The final school board race, for District 6, saw another close result, with Jada Langford Fleming coming out over Denise Nystrom in a 52-48% vote.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

County Election Websites

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM