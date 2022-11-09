Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsElections Local

Actions

Kevin Anderson reelected mayor of Fort Myers

Kevin Anderson easily defeated challenger David Ruffin. He says top priority will be Ian recovery.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 07:00:03-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kevin Anderson will remain in the mayor's seat following Tuesday's election.

Anderson easily defeated challenger David Ruffin with a 79-21% split.

A former Chico's FAS senior manager, Anderson was elected as the 62nd mayor of the city in 2020. He previously served as a councilman for Ward 4.

Anderson said he ran on a platform of transparency, which he pledges will continue as he continues to run the city.

"I also ran on public safety; we were ranked 8th safest city, now we're ranked the 3rd," the mayor said. "I've run on economic development; we hope to see more jobs coming into the city.

"The Yacht Basin is going to be transformed," Anderson added. "We're looking at $50-60 million in improvements that will be put into that yacht basin. It's going to be good for the basin, for downtown, for the entire city."

anderson fort myers mayor election result

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

County Election Websites

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM