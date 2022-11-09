Watch Now
Gunter to remain Cape Coral mayor after first election win

Gunter, who was appointed to the role following Joe Coviello's death last year, took 61% of the votes in Tuesday's election over Tom Shadrach.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Nov 09, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — John Gunter will retain his role as mayor of Cape Coral.

The incumbent held a 61% share of Tuesday's vote, over opponent Tom Shadrach.

It was Gunter's first election for the mayoral seat; he was appointed to the role following the death of his predecessor, Joe Coviello, in January 2021.

His primary focus continuing as mayor will be Hurricane Ian cleanup.

"I wish I could snap my fingers and all that go away," Gunter said. "I hope that by the end of November we'll be in a much better place than we are today. I ask our community, have patience. We are progressing, we are moving forward, and hopefully, soon we'll be back to normal."

Prior to his appointment as mayor, Gunter was elected as a District 1 city council member in 2017, and has been a member of numerous advisory and review committees.

