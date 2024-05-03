TIPS NEEDED: Police seeking tips in Fort Myers shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking witness tips in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident took place around 4:02 p.m in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

The Ford Expedition pictured below is the vehicle of interest that officers say was involved and has been recovered.

FMPD

If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to contact FMPD at 239-331-7700, submit a tip on our #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.