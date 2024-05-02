Watch Now
Michigan Avenue in Ft Myers reopens following shooting linked to crash

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a crash - which briefly closed Michigan at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
FORT MYERS SHOOTING TURNED CRASH
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 19:16:12-04

Update (6:30pm) :
Police report the scene is clear. The Fort Myers Police Department says no one was in custody at the moment.

Fort Myers Shooting Turned Crash
Police work to clear the scene of a shooting turned crash on Michigan Avenue in the middle of the evening commute in downtown Ft Myers on Thursday, May 2. The incident involved a red car and a silver pickup. One person was hospitalized.

Original Reporting:

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a crash - which has impacted Thursday's commute.

Officers say this in the area of Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Police say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area as Michigan Avenue will be closed.

Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard eastbound will be diverted at Rockfill Road.

Any witness information can be called into FMPD at 239-321-7700, submit a tip on our #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers

