Former Lee County classroom employee turned sex offender after guilty plea

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following initial accusations of exchanging 4,000 text messages with a student, including nude pictures and videos of her performing a sexual act, a former Lee County paraprofessional has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Lauren King pled guilty to one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Battery on Wednesday.

LCSO Mugshot of Lauren King

She is now a registered sex offender.

The state attorney's office says the family of the student involved wanted a plea agreement so their family could heal and the case could be closed.

A source tells FOX 4 the paraprofessional, Lauren King, worked at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Dunbar.

Her sentence will also be followed by five years of sex offender probation.