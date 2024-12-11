'DON'T BE A GRINCH': SWFL officials encourage safe driving this holiday season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The holiday season is one of the riskiest times to be on the road.

The festive atmosphere, coupled with increased alcohol consumption, creates a life threatening environment on the roads that overshadows the joy of the season.

Watch the story here:

"DON'T BE A GRINCH": Local officials urge residents to drive safely this holiday season

Just last year alone, in the state of Florida, there were 1,048 car accidents involving drugs or alcohol, between November and December.

Of those crashes, 3,472 people died, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

That's why the Florida Highway Patrol, teamed up with the Fort Myers Police, Cape Coral PD, The Lee County Sheriff's Office, and the Lee County Trauma Center to remind residents to stay vigilant on the roads. The best way to do that, they say, is to avoid these "4 D's" while driving:

Drunk

Drugged

Drowsy

Distracted

Major William Harris of the Florida Highway Patrol told Fox 4's Senior Reporter, Emily Young, that his troops will be out patrolling the streets, looking for the holiday grinch.

"The holiday grinch wants to ruin your holidays. The holiday grinch drives drunk, under the influence, drives texting and drives sleepy. Don’t be that grinch.

"Do your part and drive responsibility and take it a step further by influencing your friends and family to do the same.”

It's a good idea to follow this advice into New Years Eve, which Mothers Against Drunk Driving says is the deadliest day of the year on the road, with DUI's spiking 129%

