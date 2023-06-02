Youth-built airplane debuts in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A youth-built experimental plane is unveiled in Naples on Friday.

It was built by the Naples Youth Aviation Project (NYAP).

The plane is a Sling 2 and was assembled by NYAP members, using components from South African kit plane innovator Sling Aircraft.

The 11 youths who built the plane, along with their mentors, including Garrett Sutton, a 20-year-old former NYAP member who worked on the Sling 2 project and recently became a certified commercial pilot was in attendance at the unveiling.

The NYAP offers boys and girls aged 10-18 the opportunity to help build an experimental kit aircraft under the guidance of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1067 in Naples.

In July, Sutton will fly the plane to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA’s global fly-in convention, AirVenture, which draws more than 650,00 people from 90 countries.

