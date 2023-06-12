Wrong-way driver leads to drug trafficking arrest

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver found himself on the wrong side of the law after deputies found a firearm and a large amount of narcotics in his vehicle.

Deputies said Justin Todd Alexander Edrington, had trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his white BMW when they pulled him over on Saturday night.

Deputies said Edrington was driving his BMW on the wrong side of the road when they pulled him over in the area of Wiggins Pass Road and Colby Court.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a firearm under the driver’s seat.

They also found a large quantity of narcotics packaged for sale including 50 grams of fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, 12.9 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 grams of oxycodone, 33.4 grams of alprazolam and 24 grams of Adderall, and drug paraphernalia.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Edrington is in the Collier County jail charged with multiple narcotics- and weapons-related felonies including fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.