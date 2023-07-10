Workshops help many who are still struggling from Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, FLA — On Monday, the community is getting more Hurricane Ian help as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity hosted a workshop in Naples for people to come out and continue to voice their concerns about what they still need.

It's been 10 months since Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest Florida and while we've continued to show you all the progress and rebuilding many of us are still struggling to recover.

Kirk Sanders, a Collier County Resident explains, "It’s always easier when you watch somebody else go through the problems. I remember Louisiana they were sitting on the rooftops and you were thinking those poor people there was not a lot of thought put into it but when it actually hits home, it’s a whole different thing."

Kirk Sanders says he has multiple rental properties - more than a dozen ruined by Hurricane Ian... "In the beginning, I thought we were going to be all right but it’s just getting harder and harder.

The money has run out the resources are running low. My house is totally destroyed. It was built in 1920 right here in Naples and it’s just totally destroyed from the hurricane we’ve got mold and all kinds of things that still exist. Definitely got ill from the hurricane mold. Unless you’re actually living it, you don’t really realize it."

Reasons why dozens of these local meetings are taking place.

Alex Kelly, the Secretary of Commerce with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says, "Our role with the Department of Commerce is to help Floridians with the long-term recovery. We all know that recovery involves many steps. There are many Floridians throughout 24 counties in the state that lost their homes that have lost their opportunity to work."

Alex Kelly says housing is the number one concern they are trying to help with...also stating Residents at the workshop were also able to get a chance to provide their input on funding plans for the future.

And for neighbors like Sanders - despite it all he still continues to try and stay positive. "I don’t know life goes on we’ll get through this it’s just have faith. In the good Lord, that’s all you can do."

This is just one of several workshops being held to continually help with relief efforts post Hurricane Ian.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Virtual Workshops

Virtual Workshop #1

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #2

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #3

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Register for virtual workshops here.

In-Person Workshops

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Highlands County Administration Building

600 S. Commerce Ave.

Sebring, FL33870

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time:10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor St.

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

