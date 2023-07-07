Woman hides five different drugs in secret compartments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Deputies arrested a woman during a traffic stop Thursday after discovering she was hiding lethal opioid fentanyl inside multiple secret compartments.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop after they observed Aisha Nicole Carballo driving without a tail light or headlights in the area of Airport-Pulling Road and Davis Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

CCSO says during the stop a K9 conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle at which point the K9 alerted for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

According to CCSO, deputies searched the vehicle and found two bags inside the vehicle which held a fake lipstick container, a fake key fob, and a hollowed-out lint roller.

CCSO says inside the objects were a fentanyl/cocaine mixture, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and alprazolam and clonazepam pills.

The search also turned up over $900 cash and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Deputies took Carballo into custody and she now faces multiple felony narcotics charges including fentanyl trafficking and possession of crack cocaine.