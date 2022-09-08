Watch Now
Woman arrested after deputies say she hit patrol car and led them on pursuit

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 08, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old driver faces multiple felonies after deputies say she intentionally struck a patrol car multiple times and then led them on a pursuit Wednesday night.

Lidia Esperanza Ajca-Tebalan is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the deputy responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Rebecca Drive and Boston Avenue in Immokalee around 8 p.m.

The deputy says he pulled his patrol car near the suspect vehicle with Ajca-Tebalan still behind the wheel. She then made eye contact with him and then accelerated, striking his patrol car twice before speeding off down Boston Avenue.

CCSO says Ajca-Tebalan crashed her sport utility vehicle into a tree after leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

She was arrested and taken to jail.

