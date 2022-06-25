Woman arrested after allegedly stealing from NCH Wellness Center lockers

NAPLES, Fla. — Woman arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards, driver's licenses, and cash from NCH Briggs Wellness Center.

The woman identified as a 36-year-old Amanda McCarthy would purchase a day pass under a different name and dress up with a wig to get into the locker room.

On Saturday Naples Police responded to a call about a suspicious female possibly stealing items from the woman’s locker at NCH Briggs Wellness Center.

According to the report, the caller said the suspect could possibly be involved in past locker thefts as well.

When officers arrived at the location they met with the caller who told them the suspect signed up for a day pass under a different name. She told officers that the woman appeared to be wearing a blond curly-haired wig with a plaid face mask. The card the suspect used to purchase the day pass was a Visa gift card.

Officers went to the lockers to speak with the suspect.

Officers asked her for identification and as she opened her bag officers saw a flathead screwdriver in her purse. She said it was for maintenance and continued to look for her ID.

After finding the ID, Amanda Lee McCarthy was identified.

Offices ran a check under the name and found she was wanted with a confirmed warrant out of Lee County along with 2 counts of felony possession of fraudulent use of credit card,2 counts of criminal use of personal identification information, and two counts of grand theft entered on June 14, 2022.

McCarthy was detained for the warrant.

Police located narcotics on McCarthy that tested positive for crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

While officers were at the scene, a woman said that she placed her bag in her locker and when she came back, her locker was unlocked and all her items were missing including her credit cards, cash, and license.

Police found the woman’s bag items with McCarthy.

McCarthy was placed under arrest and sent to Naples Jail Center.