Winterberry Bridge closes due to repairs

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The West Winterberry Bridge will be closed due to repairs being done on the bridge.

The closure will take place on Thursday, May 11.

In February the City Council authorized Manhattan Road and Bridge Company to construct repairs on the bridge.

The repairs will include replacing a second corroded post-tensioning transverse tendon which holds the bridge support slabs together.

The city of Marco Island is telling residents to use San Marco Road as an alternate route.

City of Marco Island

The city will post signs to redirect traffic and are telling drivers to anticipate delays in the area.

The city says boaters should use caution when crossing under the bridge.

A full replacement of the West Winterberry Bridge is still planned for later this year.

The date is dependent on the issuance of a permit from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

