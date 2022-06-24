Why more Naples residents are seeing bears

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to keep animals safe in multiple areas across southwest Florida.

The FWC is reminding Naples residents why there is an uptick in bear sightings.

“They do not typically go in Naples, but at this time of year it's pretty regular,” said David Telesco, Bear Management Program Coordinator

Telesco said the reason why bears are here is simply that they wander around more.

“It's kind of a month or month-and-a-half, where they're wondering, they're not really seeking any specific thing out in Naples.

Telesco says the best thing to do during this time is to keep garbage away.

Some residents say during this time they try to take precautions to prevent bears from coming onto their property.

“Just making sure the houses are clean from the outside, not dropping anything, not littering, '' Alyssa Duprey said. “Not taking your garbage can out too early will definitely help that as well.”

“They are beautiful creatures, they do not cause any harm, you just have to remember to lock up that garbage can,” Alison Vinson said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends not to go near bears and to make sure you give them space.

