What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — There’s plenty to like about a walk along Naples Beach.

Linda Culotta said for her, it’s “The peace and quiet, the beauty, just everything about it is so beautiful and healthy to walk in.”

Those feelings quickly changed once she saw the pier post Ian.

“Heartbreaking, but still happy to be here,” said Culotta.

Work to get the pier up and running again is going slow but steady. It’s on a list of capital improvement projects for the current fiscal year that are either unfinished or haven’t started yet. The list of nearly 50 other projects is being moved over until the next fiscal year budget.

City manager Jay Boodheshwar said it will all get done eventually.

"The pier is an iconic location. It’s part of the Naples brand and our commitment to the community is to get it restored as soon as possible, but we have to do it right.”

The city plans to inspect the pier to see what repairs are needed before fully reopening it. But residents like Alden Vala said they know it will be back.

“The pier is important to Naples, and I think our tourist industry I mean, people love walking on the pier, and it’ll bring people back.” Something the city is working hard on post Ian.