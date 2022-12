Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed after vehicle accident

WFTX

Posted at 6:55 PM, Dec 03, 2022

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office says all westbound lanes of Vanderbilt Beach Road and Island Walk Boulevard are closed due to a vehicle accident. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

