Westbound lanes from Goodlette-Frank Road to 10th Street South remain closed

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 11, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of US 41 from Goodlette-Frank Road to 10th Street South will remain closed this morning through Thursday.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued a road watch alert on September 28th and due to unforeseen circumstances with repairs the lanes will remain closed.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.

FDOT says there is an alternative route and that all westbound traffic on US 41, should turn right (northbound) on Airport Road, then turn left (heading west) on Golden Gate Parkway to rejoin US 41.

According to FDOT eastbound traffic will experience left lane closures at Goodlette-Frank Road and should make a left turn (northbound) on SR 84 (Davis Blvd.) or Airport Road then turn left (heading west) on Golden Gate Parkway to rejoin Goodlette-Frank Road.

