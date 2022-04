NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier at Naples, an assisted living facility, will host a ‘Wall of Valor’ event to honor our veterans.

The facility will have 12 residents whose pictures will be framed and then hung on the wall. Naples High School ROTC, Band, Guard along with other programs offered by Sargent Paul have helped put this event together for April 19th at 2 PM.

Sargent Sawyer with his deputies will be joining the Wall of Valor event as well.