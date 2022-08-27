Volunteers holding a beach-clean up this morning at Vanderbilt Beach

NAPLES, Fla. — Some good samaritans are going out of their way to help keep Naples beaches clean.

This morning a group are out at Vanderbilt Beach, cleaning up and down the shoreline.

It's part of the Naples Beach Cleanup group on Facebook, hosted by the Healthy Earth Org. Each month, they choose a specific beach to clean up and keep beautiful. This month happens to be Vanderbilt Beach.

They provide the water and snacks- all they need is you!

As part of the beach clean-up routine they also look out for potential nests of Southwest Florida’s wildlife. Wildlife like sea turtles or even birds.

Those nests then gets reported and a barrier that you may have seen out at the beach before goes up around it, letting visitors know to keep their distance.

Anyone is free to join the clean-up. All you have to do is register with the group beforehand.

They’ll be starting up at 9 o’clock this morning… cleaning up all the way up until 11 o’clock. You can find more information online right here.