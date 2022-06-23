Victim shot nine times; suspect to be handed over to ICE

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man who they say shot another man nine times during a dispute in Naples Manor Wednesday.

Israel Catarino Felipe is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies say once Felipe has satisfied the local criminal charges, he will be released to ICE custody.

The incident happened at a home in the 5000 block of Johns St. shortly before 6 a.m.

Detectives say Felipe and the 30-year-old victim know each other and were arguing inside the home when Felipe shot the victim in the chest and then ran away.

The victim was airlifted by paramedics to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers for treatment.

Doctors said he suffered nine gunshot wounds and is expected to survive his injuries.

Felipe was found by deputies at a nearby apartment complex at approximately 12:45 p.m.