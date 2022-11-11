Veterans to be honored with pinning ceremony in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Avow Hospice will be honoring local veterans by gifting them a special pin to thank them for their service Friday morning in Naples.

The ceremony will be held at Arbor Glen senior living facility at 9:00 a.m.

More than 40 veterans will be honored in a pinning ceremony.

Each veteran will receive a pin and certificate for their time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Avow is a hospice nonprofit that partners with veterans' organizations to provide service members with specialized care — everything from medical care, to mental health resources, and help navigating VA benefits.

They also employ veterans and help match them to the appropriate hospice facilities where they can receive the care they need.

This Veterans Day, Avow branches across the country plan to offer pins and certificates to nearly 900 veterans, including about 40 vets right here in Naples.