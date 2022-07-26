NAPLES, Fla. — This year, the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that 20 panthers have been found dead, mostly from vehicle crashes.

According to the report, all but one, in Southwest Florida counties, of those 20 deaths, 11 have happened in Collier County.

"Protecting panthers here means protecting panthers period," Tim Tetzlaff, Director of Conservation at Naples Zoo said when it comes to the importance of conservation of panthers in the area.

With a growing population of people and panthers, Tetzlaff says in the 1970s, Florida only had about 20 panthers in the wild, but now, Tetzlaff says there are about 200 panthers in the wild, "Which is still a very small number compared to the historic populations."

In the last twenty years, Tetzlaff says that there has been a higher number of crossing paths between panthers and people, especially on the roads, "The number of vehicular collisions has been relatively stable for a number of years."

Tetzlaff says while the numbers are steady there are simple ways to coexist with these animals and to keep the speed down, especially throughout rural Southwest Florida. "Which is very important, related to the vehicular collisions, is drive the posted speeds and panther crossing zones."

If you do encounter an injured panther, Tetzlaff says to call the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission right away.

Tetzlaff also says those panther license plates you may see throughout Florida do bring in $25 dollars per plate and 100% of the proceeds go to the conservation commission on its work for panthers.