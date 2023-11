COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The North Collier Fire District says a firefighter was trauma alerted to a local hospital after a house fire.

The North Collier Fire District says no one was home when the fire started.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says Vanderbilt Drive and 97th Avenue are closed due to the fire.

CCSO says all lanes are temporarily closed.

CCSO is asking residents to seek an alternate route and to expect delays.