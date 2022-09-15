Vanderbilt Beach Rd. project to relocate entire canal

NAPLES, Fla. — Residents of Collier County will be able to weigh in on a major construction project that includes plans to relocate an entire canal.

The Vanderbilt Beach Road expansion project stretches seven miles to the east. It is expected to last three years to complete, at an estimated cost of $150 million.

Population growth is the catalyst for the project: more people moving to the area means more cars on the road. The extension would widen Vanderbilt Beach Road to six lanes.

Construction will extend from Collier Boulevard to 16th Street NE.

New roadway would be built from Collier Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard; from Wilson to 16th would become a new two-lane divided roadway.

The public meeting regarding the project will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the University of Florida extension office.