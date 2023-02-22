USACE and the SFWMD broke ground on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District broke ground on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project.

The project is an effort to provide benefits for the environment and people in south Florida. The construction is on the stormwater treatment area which is a constructed wetland.

The wetland will use three separate treatment cells to naturally remove pollution and clean water before it flows into the Everglades.

The SFWMD will be responsible for building the stormwater treatment area which will complete construction later this year.

USACE is constructing a reservoir that can store up to 240,000 acres in water storage. This project will deliver an annual average of 360,000 acre-feet of clean water south to the Everglades.

The EAA Reservoir Project is a key component to restoring the Everglades and sending more water south and improving the quality, timing, and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem.