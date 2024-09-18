'Untrained savage horse': Woman accused of abusing baby in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is under arrest after the Collier County Sheriff's Office says she repeatedly hit and yelled at baby while the child is us in her care.

Deysi Acosta, 54, has been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

Detectives say another child at Acosta's home day care used an iPad to record the suspect as she repeatedly struck the baby on its bottom and legs during a diaper change.

According to an arrest report, the sheriff's office says Acosta could be heard yelling the baby's name and calling him an "untrained savage horse" in Spanish.

Investigators consider the video "disturbing" - says that it's clear that Acosta was angry and frustrated.

The sheriff's office says the mother of the child who had the iPad found the videos and contacted the victim's mother who then contacted deputies.