COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the coast of Marco Island after his boat ran into some technical difficulties.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they saved the man and towed his 30-foot boat ashore after they say the motor and sail weren't working.

The U.S. Coast Guard says no one was hurt but is urging residents to always inspect their boats before setting sail.

They say it's important to always have a backup plan and be prepared for anything to happen.