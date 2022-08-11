U.S. Coast Guard and sheriff’s office search for boater who hasn’t returned

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Southeast Coast Guard are searching for 49-year-old Dr. Chaundre Cross who went boating early Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dr. Cross left the Naples Bay Marina at around 7:30 a.m. on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’

When he didn’t return home later in the day, his family became concerned and contacted deputies.

Have you seen this missing person?

Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat - a 33-foot Sea Ray with “Vitamin Sea” on the back - leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 this morning. He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned. https://t.co/WDsjxcHDZj pic.twitter.com/ATzWrhCuzW — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) August 11, 2022

According to the Coast Guard, Dr. Cross’s car is still parked at the marina. They don’t know where Dr. Cross was planning on taking his boat and they haven’t been able to track his cell phone.

#Breaking the USCG is searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross on his 34 ft Crownline the "Vitamin Sea" & was last seen Tuesday @ Naples Bay Resort & Marina. Crews from Ft. Myers, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater are searching. Anyone w/ info please call 727-824-7506. pic.twitter.com/9ry5pT0em5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 11, 2022

Dr. Cross is five feet and 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The boat is a 34-foot Crownline that has a blue bottom and white top.

The Coast Guard said on Thursday that at least four different assets are out searching for Dr. Cross.