U.S. Coast Guard and sheriff’s office search for boater who hasn’t returned

Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 11, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Southeast Coast Guard are searching for 49-year-old Dr. Chaundre Cross who went boating early Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dr. Cross left the Naples Bay Marina at around 7:30 a.m. on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’

When he didn’t return home later in the day, his family became concerned and contacted deputies.

According to the Coast Guard, Dr. Cross’s car is still parked at the marina. They don’t know where Dr. Cross was planning on taking his boat and they haven’t been able to track his cell phone.

Dr. Cross is five feet and 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The boat is a 34-foot Crownline that has a blue bottom and white top.

The Coast Guard said on Thursday that at least four different assets are out searching for Dr. Cross.

