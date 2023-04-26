U.S. Army Corp of Engineers discuss improvement plans against storm surge in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — The United States Army Corp of Engineers is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Collier Storm Resilience Study to protect against future storms and storm surge.

The purpose of the study is to identify coastal storm flood risks from coastal storm surge, to evaluate measures formulated to manage the risk of coastal storm surge flooding to residents, industries, businesses, and infrastructure, and to improve human safety and coastal resiliency in Collier County.

The meeting which is set for 5:30 p.m. at the South Regional Library at 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway in Naples will give people a chance to learn more about the project and to raise any concerns.

The plan includes a flood wall that the Conservancy of Southwest Florida says they have concerns about the impact on the environment and what it means for people that live near the proposed wall.

Under the plan, it includes adding two floodgate structures at Wiggins Pass and Doctors Pass. Plus a number of flood walls along roadways throughout the county.

This meeting will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open-house-style forum.