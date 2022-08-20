Two teens arrested after crashing into Deputy following high-speed pursuit

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two 15-year-old girls were arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle chase where a Deputy was injured on Interstate 75.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the chae happened Friday around 12:40 PM.

A CCSO Deputy was heading east on I-75 by mile marker 93 when a red Toyota Camry was heading eastbound at 104 MPH.

The Deputy activated his lights and tried to stop the driver, but she would not pull over and reached 120 mph.

The chase ended after she drove onto the right shoulder at mile marker 102 and crashed into a patrol car that was carrying a Deputy who was waiting.

The Deputy and two teens were sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

The investigation further revealed that the passenger in the car had been reported missing out of Lee County and the Camry was stolen sometime overnight.

There was a third juvenile suspect in the stolen vehicle who was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was not charged and was released to her family.

The driver is charged with fleeing and eluding, driving without a valid license, and speeding. The passenger is charged with grand theft auto.

“These individuals displayed absolutely no regard for other motorists as they attempted to recklessly elude our deputies while putting lives at risk,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “They now will be held accountable for their actions.”

