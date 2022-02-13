Watch
Two St. Matthew shelters opening tonight and Monday

Courtesy of St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House logo
Posted at 5:38 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13

NAPELS, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House will be opening it’s two homeless shelters tonight and tomorrow night and they are asking for pillow donations.

The donated pillows can go straight to the shelters or thrift stores in Southwest Florida.

The only two emergency shelters in Collier County will be at the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South and the Friendship House at 602 West Main Street in Immokalee.

Both shelters will be open at 8:00 P.M..

The shelters will provide its guests with blankets, snacks and coffee.

