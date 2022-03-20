Two people arrested for possession of drugs

NAPLES, Fla. — Two people were parked at a Super 8 Motel lot, allegedly smoking marijuana as a deputy was passing through, and found drugs in the car.

A Collier County Deputy was patrolling through Tollgate Boulevard, on March 19, and noticed a white Hyundai with its side window open from a distance.

Upon the deputy's arrival, the window began to roll up. According to the report, the deputy believed the two people in the vehicle were trying to hide what was in the car.

The deputy approached the vehicle and got the identification of the driver, Jaytone Duran, and the passenger, Courtney Hammel. Hammel told the deputy that they were doing Bible stuff in the parking lot. According to the report, the deputy saw smoke come from the car that reportedly smelt like burnt marijuana. Hammel said she had a marijuana card.

As the two were asked to leave the vehicle, Hammel started asking if she could call her lawyer and was reportedly upset.

While the deputy was searching through the vehicle, there was a zip lock bag containing a white powdery substance in rock forms next to Duran’s expired marijuana card according to the report.

The substance tested positive for cocaine along with another brown-like substance bag that was found with Duran's belongings which tested positive for heroin.

Duran was reportedly placed under arrest and transported to Naples Jail Center.

The deputy also found a pipe in Hammel’s bag; the substance left on the pipe tested positive for narcotics.

Hammel was also arrested and transported to Naples Jail Center

LCSO