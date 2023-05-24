Two Miami-Dade residents' champagne wishes fizzled after being arrested for grand theft

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Miami-Dade residents have their champagne wishes fizzled out after being arrested for grand theft.

The Naples Police Department (NPD) says George Gonzalez and Yasmay Gomez Amador went to Naples with a plan to steal $1,000 in champagne from Wynn's Market.

According to NPD Gonzalez was observed walking into Wynn’s Market where he stuffed multiple bottles of champagne into his pants and left without paying.

Amador served as the getaway driver for the duo.

NPD says with the assistance of the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) NPD located the Gonzalez and Amador and placed them under arrest.

Gonzalez has been charged with retail grand theft and Amador has been charged with retail grand theft acting in concert.