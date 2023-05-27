Two killed, one injured in Collier County wrong-way crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and one person is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Collier County early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on State Road 29, south of Oquinn Road around 2:39 a.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of SR-29.

The pickup collided with a vehicle that was traveling north on SR-29. The second vehicle then collided with a third vehicle that was directly behind it.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old passenger in the pickup truck were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

The identity of the driver at fault is yet to be confirmed.

FHP is still investigating the crash.